Apex Legends Rampart buff would make her unbeatable in early fights - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has come up with an interesting buff concept for Rampart that would change her passive ability and immediately make her one of the best legends in the game.

When Rampart was first introduced at the start of Apex Legends Season 6, many fans raised eyebrows at her abilities – especially the mounted machine gun, Sheila, as it was something the game hadn’t seen before.

After her initial burst in popularity, the defensive legend has slowly slipped down the popularity standings. You’ll still see her in matches, of course, but she isn’t as well used as she previously was.

That comes, in part, to the tweaks made to other leagues with the Season 7 update. Rampart wasn’t buffed as much as, say, Loba was and fans would like to see her given a boost – with some coming up with their own, interesting, concepts for a buff.

The new idea of which comes from Reddit user Fetzenschaedl, who instead of changing of Ultimate or Tactical, instead focused on the character’s passive.

In Fetzenschaedl’s idea for a buff, Rampart’s passive would go one of two ways. Firstly, she could extend her additional ammo carrying capacity to other types rather than just focusing on LMGs and Heavy ammo.

However, in the other part – and this is where it gets really interesting – the Redditor suggests that Rampart could be able to pick up a weapon that uses a hop-up, and have a hop-up attached right away. Say you drop in and pick up a Wingman right away, it would have either Skullpiercing Rounds or Quickdraw attachment right away.

The latter might seem incredibly powerful, but in terms of Loba’s character, it does make sense. She is all about upgrading and modifying weapons, after all.

Yet, it might be a little too powerful for Respawn’s liking, especially as it’d make Loba a supremely powerful early game character. So, we’ll just have to wait and see as to what changes they cook up themselves.