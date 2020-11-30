 Apex Legends Rampart buff would make her unbeatable in early fights - Dexerto
Apex Legends Rampart buff would make her unbeatable in early fights

Published: 30/Nov/2020 12:12

by Connor Bennett
Rampart in Apex Legends
An Apex Legends player has come up with an interesting buff concept for Rampart that would change her passive ability and immediately make her one of the best legends in the game.

When Rampart was first introduced at the start of Apex Legends Season 6, many fans raised eyebrows at her abilities – especially the mounted machine gun, Sheila, as it was something the game hadn’t seen before.

After her initial burst in popularity, the defensive legend has slowly slipped down the popularity standings. You’ll still see her in matches, of course, but she isn’t as well used as she previously was. 

That comes, in part, to the tweaks made to other leagues with the Season 7 update. Rampart wasn’t buffed as much as, say, Loba was and fans would like to see her given a boost – with some coming up with their own, interesting, concepts for a buff.

Apex Legends' rampart looking at rocket
Rampart’s arrival in Apex Legends was succesful right away, but she’s fallen away since.

The new idea of which comes from Reddit user Fetzenschaedl, who instead of changing of Ultimate or Tactical, instead focused on the character’s passive. 

In Fetzenschaedl’s idea for a buff, Rampart’s passive would go one of two ways. Firstly, she could extend her additional ammo carrying capacity to other types rather than just focusing on LMGs and Heavy ammo.

However, in the other part – and this is where it gets really interesting – the Redditor suggests that Rampart could be able to pick up a weapon that uses a hop-up, and have a hop-up attached right away. Say you drop in and pick up a Wingman right away, it would have either Skullpiercing Rounds or Quickdraw attachment right away. 

Just some ideas because her current passive is not that great from apexlegends

The latter might seem incredibly powerful, but in terms of Loba’s character, it does make sense. She is all about upgrading and modifying weapons, after all. 

Yet, it might be a little too powerful for Respawn’s liking, especially as it’d make Loba a supremely powerful early game character. So, we’ll just have to wait and see as to what changes they cook up themselves.

Apex Legends pro Snip3down’s best tips for controller looting & moving

Published: 29/Nov/2020 20:33 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 23:50

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Season 7 Horizon Looting With Logo
The Apex Legends community constantly disagrees on which input device is king: mouse-and-keyboard or controller. While both have their benefits and downfalls, pro Apex player ‘TSM Snip3down’ has shared three ways that controller players can compete with mouse-and-keyboard users by moving while they loot.

The controller versus M&KB debate has raged on in the Apex Legends community since the game’s release. With many controller players seeing great success on Twitch and in the competitive scene, the arguments over the fairness of using controllers on PC have not slowed down.

Both options offer players distinct advantages and also suffer from unique limitations. One issue for controller players is they are largely unable to move while looting, which is something mouse-and-keyboard users can do with ease.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Snip3down — a Halo veteran and one of the top controller players in the pro Apex scene — offered some advice for controller users to help avoid this limitation. Here are three ways that controller players can maintain their movement when looting death boxes.

Apex Legends ALGS
Snip3down joined TSM’s competitive Apex team in October 2020 and has been competing for them in the ALGS.

Foot pedal method

The first method mentioned by Snip3down in his video is the use of foot pedals. This piece of hardware is an additional tool players can use to assign various actions to another device outside of their controller or keyboard.

In Snipe3down’s case, his pedals are configured to allow extra movement options while looting. He has mapped the left pedal to the ‘A’ key, and the right pedal to the ‘D’ key on his keyboard, allowing him to move back-and-forth with his pedals while looting with his controller.

While this is Snip3down’s preferred method, he recognizes that not all players want to invest in extra hardware like foot pedals. To address this, he also provides two alternative methods that controller players can use to move and loot.

‘Open-while-moving’ method

The second option Snip3down lists for looting and moving involves some precise timing on the part of the player. For this technique, one needs to hold whatever button they use to open death boxes, and when the action is almost complete, start sprinting forward.

When executed properly, this method keeps the death box open and allows the player to pick up items until they move out of range from the box. Snip3down demonstrates this by snagging a few items while he sprints forward before the death box closes.

While this combination of movement and button-pressing requires specific timing and practice, players do not need to buy and use additional hardware to accomplish their goal. Although it takes more effort to perfect, this method is more easily accessible for most players.

Apex Legends Controller Settings
Respawn Entertainment
Controller players can switch out some of the default button mapping to access additional movement options.

‘Crouch-when-looting’ method

The final technique Snip3down identifies in his video involves players remapping buttons on their controller.  While Snip3down clarifies that he does not use this method himself, he knows of other players that utilize it effectively.

If players are comfortable with changing their controller settings, they can swap the button used to melee with the button they use to crouch. Changing the button mapping in this way will allow players to crouch while looting death boxes.

Controller players on PC who feel they are at a disadvantage when it comes to looting can use any of these methods to level the playing field. Make sure to follow us on Twitter @TitanfallBlog for more Apex Legends tips, tricks, and news.