Apex Legends quietly announce matchmaking update with big solo queue changes

Apex Legends’ Japanese community account has revealed that a new matchmaking update will be coming to the battle royale, and it’ll fix some big headaches – especially for solo queue.

Over the last year or so, Apex Legends has run into a few problems. Players have continually complained about the state of the battle royale, especially when it comes to character balancing, connection problems, and, of course, matchmaking. This has led to a massive drop in player count.

The latter is the biggest headache of them all. Players are regularly frustrated with how they’ll be matched with much higher-ranked players than they should. This is even the case in the actual Ranked modes.

Respawn has put fixes into place that should address these problems. Yet, they have fallen flat at times, leaving players desperate for an actual change.

Well, with 2024 almost up, the Japanese community management account for Apex has revealed that a big matchmaking change is in the offing.

“We will be improving matchmaking based on your feedback. We’ll provide more details tomorrow, but we’ll be making two improvements,” they said.

This includes “implementing measures to combat smurfing” and also “changing the rank calculation for random and party players” when solo players are searching for a game.

“The matchmaking system is quite complex, and it’s difficult to solve all the issues at once, but we will continue to work on improving it,” the account added. “Thank you very much for all your opinions.”

Dexerto/X The post has gone under the radar but promises some big changes

This update hasn’t been shared by any other Respawn or EA-affiliated accounts, but it is the official Japanese page. So, it has gone a little under the radar.

“About time they reward the solo queuers. I’m tired of fighting pred squads with just diamond teammates lol,” one fan said. “As a full-time solo queuer I am legit excited af,” another added.

It remains to be seen as to how and when Respawn reveals the update in full. So, keep an eye out for more.