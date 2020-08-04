Apex Legends publisher teases Titanfall 2 sequel coming "down the road"

Apex Legends publisher Electronic Arts has teased a long-awaited sequel to Respawn’s cult multiplayer shooter Titanfall 2 could finally be coming “down the road,” after the devs shelved the planned trilogy release back in 2017.

Before there was Wraith, Loba, Kings Canyon, and Apex Legends, Respawn was working on the Titanfall series. The part-wall runner, part-vehicle combat shooter title was billed as a Call of Duty rival, but never really exploded into mainstream popularity.

EA may finally be eyeing a return to what has become the Apex Legends prequel, however, Dexerto heard chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen tease during the company’s recent 2020 Q1 financial conference call.

Jorgensen was actually answering a question about possibly EA acquiring start-up studios when Respawn Entertainment was brought up. EA’s CFO explained the company’s $300 million Respawn acquisition wasn’t as much about what they were working on ⁠— Titanfall 3 at the time ⁠— but rather their potential.

"We were able to bring them into the fold, and give them incredible support, and it was driven by the fact that they have incredible talent," he said. "It wasn’t about Titanfall— no offense to Titanfall. It’s an amazing game…”

Jorgensen then dropped the bombshell Titanfall fans, and Apex Legends converts, have been eager to hear: “Maybe we’ll see Titanfall sometime down the road.” He did go on to add “it was really about the team,” but his tease had already stuck.

Now, there’s every chance Jorgensen just used Titanfall 3 as an example, but the fact he’s even comfortable teasing a possible trilogy release is big news. EA just doesn’t make mistakes in their investor conference calls, after all.

Titanfall 3 may well be a possibility for Respawn, or another dev studio, to begin sinking their teeth into, but it likely won’t be anytime soon. In May, Respawn’s co-founder Vince Zampella admitted there was “nothing currently in development.”

The former Modern Warfare guru did, however, say he was very interested in seeing “some kind of resurrection there”. Respawn was built on Titanfall, after all. He added he would “see if [he] could make something happen.”

If there really is a “resurrection,” as Zampella puts it, of the Titanfall franchise though, it may be a while before we can get our hands on it. Title development would take one or two years, putting a potential release around 2022, at least.

In the meantime, Respawn is already finding ways to sneak their original franchise into the new evolution of the title too. Just last month, Titanfall 2 villain Ash made her Apex Legends debut at the end of the single-player Broken Ghost questline.

Apex Predator commander Blisk has also been teased repetitively in the battle royale ⁠— he’s actually the original founder of the Apex Games ⁠— though it’s looking a little unlikely he’ll be a playable Legend heading into Season 6.

For now, it’s a waiting game for Titanfall fans eager to see a trilogy release for the cult-series. For those that haven’t played the series sequel before either, it’s just dropped on Steam, and regularly goes on sale.

In Apex Legends news, the sixth season is fast approaching. New teasers have been springing up across World's Edge, crossplay is coming soon, and data miners just got their hands on all the details for Rampart; it's all happening!