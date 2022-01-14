Apex Legends PS5 version spotted on PSN ahead of Season 12

Hopes for a next-gen update for Apex Legends have been given a boost ahead of Season 12, as a PS5 version of the game has been spotted on the PlayStation database.

Currently, Apex Legends players with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X are simply playing the base console version of the game.

Although there are some small improvements when playing on newer, more powerful consoles, EA originally said bigger improvements were coming in 2021.

These next-gen upgrades didn’t arrive on time, but Respawn Entertainment has consistently assured players that the updates are on the way. It looks like Season 12 could finally see the arrival of the console upgrades.

On January 14, PlayStation Game Size on Twitter posted that a new PS5 version of Apex Legends was on the database, totaling 80GB in size.

🚨 A PS5 version of Apex Legends has appeared on the PSN database – it is 80GB. This indicates next-gen console update potentially dropping with Season 12. pic.twitter.com/FuU6bgW8kn — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) January 14, 2022

Plans for the next-gen update include targeting 120 frames per second, as opposed to the standard 60 on last-gen consoles.

Apex Legends is likely to also take advantage of the unique adaptive trigger capability of the PS5’s Dualsense controller.

Respawn hasn’t made any official announcements about the PS5 version yet though. If it is coming alongside Season 12, it’s likely to be part of the marketing campaign for the new season – starting in early February.

However, if the next-gen update isn’t ready for Season 12, it’s possible it could be delayed until Season 13, which would be another three months later. Of course, it could end up being released mid-season, but it’s more likely to be tied in with a season launch.

What about cross-progression?

Alongside the next-gen updates, cross-progression is by far the most requested feature in Apex Legends. It would allow players to transfer their progress between platforms, rather than having separate accounts on each.

There will be hopes that the cross-progression update will come at the same time as next-gen upgrades, but there are no guarantees on that. Respawn has said on numerous occasions that implementing cross-progression when the game wasn’t made with it in mind has been a major challenge.

We’ll have to wait until announcements are made about Season 12 to know for sure.