Apex Legends pros & streamers call for Gold Knockdown shields to be removed from Ranked

Apex Legends pros and streamers are calling for Respawn to remove Gold Knockdown Shields from appearing in Ranked matches.

Gold Knockdown Shields can give squads a huge advantage in Apex Legends. Not only does this Legendary piece of equipment block 750 damage, but it also comes with the incredibly powerful self-revive passive.

This enables players to avoid being instantly eliminated – transforming a loss into a scenario where a clutch victory can be achieved. As you’d expect, Gold Knockdown Shields are highly coveted in the game, with many players looking to get their hands on this lifesaving item.

While the Apex Legends Ranked changes have been met with a lot of praise from the community, a number of pro players and streamers now want Respawn to remove Gold Knockdown Shields completely.

Apex Legends pros call for Gold Knockdown Shield removal

“Change self res so if your team is all downed in Ranked, you are out of the game. The item is so uncompetitive,” said Jamison “PVPX” Moore. This sentiment was also shared by Ryan “Reptar” Boyd, who said: “All this season needs is self res removed and wowee Ranked is amazing.”

In its current form, players with Gold Knockdown Shields can instantly begin reviving themselves as soon they get knocked. While this may not be an issue in the early game, it can become incredibly difficult to counter in late-game circles, particularly when squads are constantly involved in hectic firefights.

This can lead to situations where you may wipe out a squad, only to find they have all been revived a few seconds later. While getting third-partied from the very enemies you previously downed can feel rough, the new Ranked changes heavily incentivize placing highly and securing eliminations to greatly maximize RP.

Whether Respawn will make any adjustments to Gold Knockdown Shields remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to take extra care when fighting squads.