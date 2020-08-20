Apex Legends pros and streamers angry with weapon meta in Season 6

Content creators and pro players have hit out at Apex Legends developers following the Season 6 update, which included significant changes to the battle royale's weapon meta.

Plenty of fresh Apex Legends content has been added following Season 6's update, on August 17. It introduced more map changes, a new Legend, Rampart, and even a crafting system.

However, many of the game’s top personalities have already voiced their criticism over the current state of Season 6, taking issue with weapon balancing and audio, in particular.

Apex players frustrated with Season 6 weapon changes

The latest season saw the Devotion LMG or 'Devo' added to the floor loot in Apex Legends, making it much easier for players to find in-game.

The weapon's high fire-rate potential makes it one of the best guns in the game and now with reduced time-to-kill, almost every squad will be looking to get their hands on one.

NRG Lulu

Apex Legends content creator, LuluLuvely, was among the few to share frustrations about the current meta, calling on Respawn to add the Devo back in the Care Packages instead.

Now that my day 1 rage is out of the way here are my thoughts about Apex season 6. Let remind SOME of you people that if I didn’t have a passion and love for this game I would just quit when things are bad. pic.twitter.com/M6M9ViHF7a — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) August 19, 2020

TSM ImperialHal

TSM star ImperialHal also highlighted some of the other weapons in the meta, claiming that there was no skill gap in Apex Legends following some of the damage buffs.

"The gun meta is complete trash now, every gun is so brain dead with no recoil with insane amount of damage," he added.

Season 6 impression: The gun meta is complete trash now, every gun is so brain dead with no recoil with insane amount of damage, R301, Scout, Volt, Devo, havoc and fucking buffing burst weapons??? Skill gap doesn't even exist anymore — ImperialHal (@TSM_ImperialHal) August 19, 2020

Snip3down

Halo veteran snip3down voiced his criticism as well, claiming that, despite being a fan of some of the new changes, the reduction of armor and health from 200 to 175 was hurting the game.

He also pointed out a bug where weapons such as the Volt and Devotion have reduced audio volume, which could lead to some confusing gunfights.

All of this on top of weapons like the volt and devotion having 0 sound most of the time causes issues in fights constantly. Devo should not be a floor weapon at all, and may as well go back in the care package, take the R99 out and replace it with devo IMO — snip3down (@Snip3down) August 19, 2020

CLG ImMadness

CLG pro ImMadness shared a supposed conversation with the Apex Legends twitter account, asking for 10,000 retweets to address the weapon and armor tuning.

However, although there were concerns over the legitimacy of the screenshot, the retweet target was hit within hours, suggesting that plenty of players feel similarly about the latest changes.

SoaR Jonny

SoaR Jonny admitted that he 'really liked' many of the new features added to season 6. That said, he's unhappy about the Devotion, claiming it would be a "slap in the face" if changes are not made.

i really like this season, but the devo is not the move. this is apex’s opportunity to show that they listen to their community, bc it’s pretty obvious everyone agrees. if nothing happens it’ll really be a slap in the face tbh — SoaR Jonny 🍭🇨🇺 (@SoaRJonnyy) August 20, 2020

Despite receiving some backlash from Apex players, it is still unclear whether or not Respawn has any intention of reverting any of the weapons and health/armor changes in Season 6.