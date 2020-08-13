Apex Legends probably won’t be getting a new map in Season 6 after all

It looks like Apex Legends won’t be getting a new battle royale map in Season 6 after all, according to a new email sent around by Respawn that seems to have debunked Olympus being added in the upcoming August 18 update.

Apex Legends rumors have been rife leading up to the battle royale’s sixth season. The main one, however, has been surrounding one thing ⁠— Respawn would finally be adding an all-new map, “Olympus,” to the game next update.

Unfortunately, it looks like those rumors may have been a little off-base. That is, at least, according to a new Apex Legends Season 6 teaser email sent to eager fans on Wednesday, August 12.

New Apex Legends map unlikely for Season 6

The email, branded as a promotional teaser for the sixth season, went into detail on all the new features coming to Apex Legends. One paragraph stood out; it mentioned Rampart, the Volt energy SMG, and a “revamped map.”

That’s right, Respawn is teasing Apex fans with the chance to “explore a revamped map”. Nothing about storming into the Olympus cityscape, or adventuring through the battle royale’s all-new Season 6 map. Just a "revamp."

Still holding out hope for a new map? pic.twitter.com/k6tR95zXRa — iLootGames (@iLootGames) August 13, 2020

Now, the developers could be holding back the big Olympus reveal for closer to the Tuesday, August 18 release date, but it’s unlikely. The new Legend, gun, and battle pass plans have all been unveiled. Map plans would have come then too.

Olympus, or any other map for that matter, not coming in Season 6 does seem to line up with what the Apex Legends backend code has been telling us too.

According to ILootGames, there’s “only one reference to a new map in the files,” and even that may be a carryover from scrapped code Respawn has since binned.

Olympus likely delayed, not canceled

The idea Apex Legends was barrelling towards its third map release wasn’t a silly one either; don’t get too down if you bought into the hype. Season 5 had a huge whack of teasers for the new world, so it made perfect sense.

What seems likely is Olympus had originally been a part of the Season 6 plans, but has been put on the back burner for now, pending a proper release a little later down the line.

The Respawn development team is all working from home at the moment, for obvious reasons. That means it may just not have been feasible to pull off an entire map release without some major programming hiccups along the way.

As for the upcoming "map revamp" Respawn touched on in their August 12 email, there’s barely any details. Apex Legends insiders are suggesting it will be World’s Edge getting a touch-up, but nothing has been confirmed.

Apex Legends may not be heading off-world for the second time in its history just yet, but there’s still plenty to be excited about in next week's Season 6 update.

The Volt SMG is finally being released, turret-wielding Rampart will join the Apex roster as the 14th legend, and Respawn have also confirmed ⁠— as expected these days ⁠— there will be another stacked battle pass. There’s plenty on the way!