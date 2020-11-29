Apex Legends pro Snip3down's best tips for controller looting & moving - Dexerto

The Apex Legends community constantly disagrees on which input device is king: mouse-and-keyboard or controller. While both have their benefits and downfalls, pro Apex player ‘TSM Snip3down’ has shared three ways that controller players can compete with mouse-and-keyboard users by moving while they loot.

The controller versus M&KB debate has raged on in the Apex Legends community since the game’s release. With many controller players seeing great success on Twitch and in the competitive scene, the arguments over the fairness of using controllers on PC have not slowed down.

Both options offer players distinct advantages and also suffer from unique limitations. One issue for controller players is they are largely unable to move while looting, which is something mouse-and-keyboard users can do with ease.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Snip3down — a Halo veteran and one of the top controller players in the pro Apex scene — offered some advice for controller users to help avoid this limitation. Here are three ways that controller players can maintain their movement when looting death boxes.

Foot pedal method

The first method mentioned by Snip3down in his video is the use of foot pedals. This piece of hardware is an additional tool players can use to assign various actions to another device outside of their controller or keyboard.

In Snipe3down’s case, his pedals are configured to allow extra movement options while looting. He has mapped the left pedal to the ‘A’ key, and the right pedal to the ‘D’ key on his keyboard, allowing him to move back-and-forth with his pedals while looting with his controller.

While this is Snip3down’s preferred method, he recognizes that not all players want to invest in extra hardware like foot pedals. To address this, he also provides two alternative methods that controller players can use to move and loot.

‘Open-while-moving’ method

The second option Snip3down lists for looting and moving involves some precise timing on the part of the player. For this technique, one needs to hold whatever button they use to open death boxes, and when the action is almost complete, start sprinting forward.

When executed properly, this method keeps the death box open and allows the player to pick up items until they move out of range from the box. Snip3down demonstrates this by snagging a few items while he sprints forward before the death box closes.

While this combination of movement and button-pressing requires specific timing and practice, players do not need to buy and use additional hardware to accomplish their goal. Although it takes more effort to perfect, this method is more easily accessible for most players.

‘Crouch-when-looting’ method

The final technique Snip3down identifies in his video involves players remapping buttons on their controller. While Snip3down clarifies that he does not use this method himself, he knows of other players that utilize it effectively.

If players are comfortable with changing their controller settings, they can swap the button used to melee with the button they use to crouch. Changing the button mapping in this way will allow players to crouch while looting death boxes.

Controller players on PC who feel they are at a disadvantage when it comes to looting can use any of these methods to level the playing field. Make sure to follow us on Twitter @TitanfallBlog for more Apex Legends tips, tricks, and news.