Apex Legends pro Snip3down suggests audio change to counter third party pushes

Apex Legends pro Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has suggested an audio change to help slow down thirty party rotations and pushes.

While there are a variety of contentious topics in the Apex Legends community, nothing is spoken about more than third-partying, as it’s something players face in nearly every match.

When taking on an enemy squad in a fair fight, it’s incredibly frustrating for another group to come and spoil the party, taking you down while you’re weak.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the battle royale format, it’s a problem that’s nearly impossible to fix completely.

Advertisement

However, Apex pro Snip3down believes he’s found the solution to at least slow down third parties rotating to a gunfight.

Apex Legends audio change could slow down third parties

When it comes to solving the third-party issue, very few solutions have been implemented as it’s nearly impossible to prevent. However, taking to Twitter on September 29, Snip3down revealed his idea of a possible change to slow down third-party pushes.

His concept involves changing the audio of gunshots depending on which ammo is being used by a player, with sniper ammo being the loudest and light ammo being the quietest.

Read More: Apex Legends players baffled by teleporting melee glitch

This would also dictate how far away players can hear the different ammo types, making it harder for third parties to scout gunfights if a squad is using light weaponry.

Advertisement

While this certainly wouldn’t solve the problem, it would slow down rotations and add a level of counterplay.

Just thought of this but what if ammo type determined how far away you could hear gunshots? Aka sniper ammo is the loudest and light ammo is the quietest, could potentially help with the quickness of third parties. — TSM FTX Snip3down (@Snip3down) September 29, 2021

In the game’s current state, scouting gunfights in the distance and locating a set of enemies is easy as the audio is so clear. Snip3down’s change would make it harder for third parties to crash ongoing gunfights and only allow them to hear the action if they’re close enough.

Of course, this would be a huge addition to the game’s audio and likely wouldn’t be a simple system to implement, but it would have a massively positive impact on Apex’s gameplay.

Advertisement

Although Snip3down’s idea may never be implemented into the title, it’s great to see pros pitching concepts that have the potential to improve the game for everyone.