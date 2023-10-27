Apex Legends pro ShivFPS slams “clowns” who called for Bangalore nerf in Season 19

Apex Legends pro player ShivFPS roasted the “clowns” who called for Bangalore nerfs ahead of Season 19’s changes during a recent livestream.

Apex Legends’ Season 19 update is here and with it came some notable adjustments to the game’s balance.

Among the various Legend changes, characters like Catalyst, Revenant, and specifically, Bangalore, got some fairly hard-hitting nerfs. Bangalore in particular had each of her abilities nerfed, likely thanks to her overwhelming presence in ALGS 2023.

Now, pro Luminosity player and streamer ShivFPS has called out the “clowns” who championed Bangalore getting nerfed in the new season, going on an impassioned “rant” on stream.

Apex Legends pro ShivFPS roasts “clowns” wanting Bangalore nerfs

The rant in question came as part of Shiv’s stream on October 26, 2023, after he was looking for information on the Season 19 update patch.

After finding out about Bangalore’s nerfs in Season 19, the streamer made his opinion about members of the Apex community who wanted to see Bangalore adjusted in the new season.

“Clowns! Clowns wanting to nerf Bangalore because [you’re] dogsh*t at the game. Yep. And Digi [threat] and all that sh*t.”

Specifically, Shiv is talking about the somewhat recent Digital Threat meta that has arisen thanks to Bangalore’s rise to prominence in competitive play. To combat the utility of Bangalore’s Smoke tactical, many teams scramble to find Digi Threat scopes to help see through the ability during matches.

The Apex content creator continued and said, “They complain after two seasons of playing [the Digi Threat meta.] Bro. You’ve been playing your dogsh*t Horizon and Seer meta for 10 seasons. The most crutch f*cking meta in the game!”

Shiv urged the community to “get it together” while continuing his impassioned speech and was confused as to why players complained about Bangalore’s Smoke ability now when it has been in the game since the very beginning.

While pro players like TSM Reps certainly felt like the Digi Threat meta had become unfun, many players like ShivFPS clearly found Bangalore’s Season 19 nerfs unnecessary.