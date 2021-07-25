Apex Legends pro ImperialHal weighs in on Flatline vs R301 debate

Apex Legends pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has weighed in on the Flatline versus R301 assault rifle debate, as both weapons strive to be the battle royale’s best.

Weapon balance is crucial in any first-person shooter title, and Apex Legends is no different. Incorporating a number of weapons from the Titanfall series, the Respawn BR has thrived on a creative weapon pool, with plenty of guns that have stand-out qualities and can flourish in the right hands.

Two of the game’s strongest weapons, as they have been since it launched back in 2019, are the R301 assault rifle and the VK-47 Flatline. However, the two weapons perform very differently in spite of their similar overall strengths.

Now, Apex Legends pro player ImperialHal has weighed in on the debate, and explained which one certain players should be using.

During his July 24 Twitch stream, the TSM star was asked by a subscriber which was better, the Flatline or the R301. His answer depended on the player in question, and their ability to handle a slower and more volatile weapon like the Flatline.

“Flatline’s probably a better gun overall than the R301 because of more damage,” he responded. “The Flatline has a bigger mag and does more damage than the 301, but the 301 is easier. So for casuals, you’ll probably use the 301 because casuals don’t know how to handle recoil compared to pro players.

“So if you’re a pro player you should be using the Flatline.”

In short, the weapon you should be using (at least in Hal’s opinion), depends on your confidence when it comes to controlling recoil and putting down accurate shots. If you can manage that, the Flatline is for you.

If you struggle to hit consistent shots then opt for the R301, which will be more forgiving to newer players. Its lower damage will be compensated by lower recoil and faster rate of fire, so you’ll still be able to compete with most enemies.