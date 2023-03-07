Apex Legends pro ImperialHal calls for Adderall to be “prohibited” in esports

Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called for Adderall to be “prohibited” in esports and wants organizers to take a stand to create a more “competitive environment”.

The popularity of esports has grown exponentially over the last decade, with games including League of Legends, CS:GO, and DOTA 2 attracting increasing viewership.

As esports has grown, the prize pools and stakes have risen significantly, with competitions regularly pitting teams against each for 6-figure prize pools.

This means some players are willing to do anything to come out on top – including using Adderall for performance enhancements in tournaments.

Apex Legends pro ImperialHal has argued organizers need to do more to prohibit Adderall, as it ruins the competitive integrity of events.

ImperialHal is a pro player in Apex Legends for TSM.

ImperialHal wants Adderall to be “prohibited” in esports

On a stream back in early February, ImperialHal revealed to his viewers how common the use of Adderal is in Apex Legends esports. This shocked a lot of the community, who were unaware the drug was being used widely for performance enhancement.

The TSM pro has now gone a step further, calling for the drug to be “prohibited in esports” now some pros are playing for “6+ figure prize pools”.

He believes that organizers “should take the initiative and create a better competitive environment”.

Adderall is a drug that aids in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and can be prescribed by a doctor.

This means it can be difficult to establish who needs the drug and who is using it to gain an unfair advantage.

According to Hal, the substance is a “mental enhancer”, similar to “steroids” for physical sports, and shouldn’t be allowed at events.

It remains to be seen whether Hal speaking out about the use of Adderal will spark any change or cause organizers to begin testing players.

However, as the drug can be prescribed and is required by certain individuals, it’ll be extremely tough to enforce rules that completely ban the substance.

Other tournament organizers have taken steps to curb Adderal use in the past, such as ESL and ESIC in CS:GO.