Apex Legends pro HisWattson wants OP attachment removed from competitive

Bangalore is one of the eight original Legends.

HisWattson has called for removing digital threat optics from Apex Legends competitive play, coinciding with Banaglore’s emergence in popularity.

Apex Legends Ranked received a major overhaul in the game’s Season 17 update. A new ranking point, scoring system, and the removal of splits highlighted a lengthy list of changes. Community members have not necessarily sung the update’s praises.

At the beginning of June, ImperialHal claimed that the game is in the “worst state” that it has ever been at the beginning of June. And players slammed Ranked for being so skewed towards the “Master” Rank.

HisWattson has complaints of his own about the current state of competitive Apex Legends, singling out Digital threat optics as being too overpowered.

Digital threat optics take over competitive Apex Legends

According to the most recent pick rate statistics, Bangalore is Apex’s fourth most popular Legend. A large reason for her uptick in popularity is the Smoke Launcher and digital threat combo. Bangalore’s tactical ability deploys a smokescreen that heavily reduces visibility for 23 seconds.

Digital threat optics highlight enemies with a red silhouette even when obscured by smoke or gas.

HisWattson argued: “The digital threat should not be in competitive in its current state. It is simply too powerful to be a random spawn.”

The pro-Apex Legends player added that some players even opt to use the optic over a legendary sniper.

“There are literally pros who would rather have a digital threat than a Kraber,” he tweeted.

Other community members sided with HisWattson, as one player argued: “Bangalore’s smoke launcher shouldn’t last 23 seconds.”

A second user suggested: “Put 1x digital into the care package permanently but allow it to fit any gun.”

Currently, players can loot the 1x digital threat optic as random ground loot but the 4-10x digital sniper three scopes can already only be found in care packages.

We will provide an update if the devs make a change. For more, make sure to check the rest of our Apex coverage.