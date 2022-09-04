Apex Legends pro HisWattson risks it all with “gigachad” Valkyrie & Revenant combo

HisWattson has become a household name in the world of pro Apex Legends and it’s largely due to his aggressive playstyle. That’s what made him the perfect teacher for this ultra-aggressive Valkyrie & Revenant combo.

There are few players in the world who can match Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin’s aggression in Apex Legends. As a member of FURIA, he nabbed a 2nd place finish at the 2022 ALGS Championship and has generally established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Playing alongside this caliber of player can be a bit of an eye-opener even for other talented competitors, and in a recent Ranked game, McMillin showed what it takes to make his signature calculated aggression possible.

HisWattson shows off “gigachad” Valkyrie and Revenant combo in Apex Legends

The super strategy revolves around isolating a team and then combining Death Totem and Skyward Dive to fly at them with reckless abandon.

The gap-closing effect of Valkyrie’s ultimate combined with the automatic reset from Revenant gives the attacking squad all the freedom in the world to land on their targets and cause a lot of chaos before getting whisked back to safety if things get out of hand.

The Apex pro demonstrated this beautifully by landing on another team that was attempting to Valk ult away from the incoming nightmare. However, their escape gets cut short thanks to some spot-on shots and what could have been a blunder by the HisWattson’s squad ends up netting them three free kills and a wealth of loot.

This was such an over-the-top push that even his teammates were stunned that it actually worked.

Of course, this isn’t the kind of play that’s going to work out every time, but when it does pay off, the additional RP (and confidence) can be a sweet reward.