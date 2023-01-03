Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely.

Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get around on Broken Moon.

While there aren’t movement secrets like Octane’s jump pad spots on Olympus, some hidden areas allow players who have mastered the map to make some big outplays.

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered one of the most devious rat spots yet, one where it’s near impossible to be discovered.

HisWattson discovers OP Broken Moon rat spot in Apex Legends

Rat spots are, love them or hate them, a key part of Apex Legends. For those who don’t have enough loot or healing items, finding a place to lie in wait while your opponents fight it out can be the key to victory.

That said, most rat spots on other maps are known. And, if you get discovered, enemies can toss grenades in to flush you out. There’s a bit of risk/reward involved.

However, HisWattson has discovered a rat spot that’s so overpowered it avoids much of the risk and almost purely rewards players who know how to take advantage of it.

On a specific part of Broken Moon that has updrafts to protect players from falling off the map, it’s possible to hide yourself under a bridge. You’ll never be found against players who aren’t looking for it.

And, even if someone knows you’re down there, finding an angle to shoot someone who’s under the bridge is easier said than done. That makes this one of the most fool-proof rat spots in Apex Legends.

Take advantage of this while you can, because it wouldn’t be surprising to see this get patched out of the game.