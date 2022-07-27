Apex Legends pro claims matches are “unplayable” because of failing anti-cheat

Alex Garton . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has slammed Respawn’s “horribly ran” anti-cheat system and claimed the game is “unplayable” at certain times of the day.

Apex Legends Season 14 is finally on the horizon and Respawn has revealed that the major update is going to arrive on August 9.

While a lot of the community is excited for the debut of Vantage and the return of Kings Canyon, others are more concerned about the abundance of cheaters in pubs and Ranked.

The number of players using third-party software appears to be on the rise and more prevalent at certain times of the day.

Apex pro player HisWattson has lost their patience with the number of hackers ruining matches and has slammed Respawn’s “horribly ran” anti-cheat on Twitter.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends Season 14 is scheduled to arrive on August 9.

HisWattson slams Apex’s “horribly ran” anti-cheat

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson took to Twitter on July 26 to criticize Respawn’s “horribly ran” anti-cheat.

According to them, “EU and APAC high elo servers are legitimately unplayable due to the number of cheaters” at certain times of the day.

While hackers at low elo are more uncommon due to the number of players in those lowers ranks, you are significantly more likely to run into a cheater if you’re competing in Masters and Predator.

HisWattson believes the cheater density at 4 am compared to 4 pm is “because the ban team isn’t awake during this time”.

While it’s impossible to know whether HisWattson’s claims about the ban team are true, it’s clear Apex is suffering from a severe cheating problem.

Although we know improvements are in the works, no details have been shared at this time so it’s hard to know when we can expect the anti-cheat to get an upgrade.

Either way, it’s obvious pros are beginning to lose their patience and are struggling to see the point of climbing Ranked when it’s overrun by hackers at high elo.