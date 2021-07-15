Apex Legends pro Albraelie wants Respawn to rework Wattson

TSM streamer Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith shared some thoughts on Twitter about Apex Legends’ Wattson and potential changes that could be made.

Respawn Entertainment recently announced that Wattson, one of the least popular characters in Apex Legends, will be receiving a buff. This buff will be accompanied by a substantial nerf, as the devs have previously called Wattson “very powerful.”

Wattson continues to polarize both the professional and casual community, as she has the potential to dominate matches, but is very rarely seen doing so.

Enter TSM streamer and former pro player, Albralelie, who has made a long tweet-thread full of suggested changes and potential reworks for Wattson.

Advertisement

Wattson changes and rework idea

Albralelie’s 10 tweet long thread goes into extensive detail about some of his concepts for Wattson going forward.

The first of his extensive list is a relatively simple, but effective buff: “first basic buff idea: HP increase to fences so they survive a crypto EMP. Super simple buff, wouldn’t change a whole lot when it comes to her effectiveness and is more of a quality of life change more than anything for Wattson players.”

First basic buff idea: HP increase to fences so they survive a crypto EMP. Super simple buff, wouldn’t change a whole lot when it comes to her effectiveness and is more of a quality of life change more than anything for wattson players. — TSMFTX Albralelie (@TSM_Albralelie) July 14, 2021

Another suggested improvement is “reduced cooldown to fences without ult being placed could be 10-15s, fence node cooldowns are absolutely terrible without gen especially after just being respawned. Coming out of a respawn ship you’re essentially not a character, just a gun.”

Advertisement

Third basic buff idea: Reduced cooldown to fences without ult being placed could be 10-15s, fence node cooldowns are absolutely terrible without gen especially after just being respawned. Coming out of a respawn ship you’re essentially not a character, just a gun. — TSMFTX Albralelie (@TSM_Albralelie) July 14, 2021

Albralelie also has multiple ideas for a Wattson rework, the first one bringing changes to how her fences work. Wattson’s fences are one of the strongest parts of her kit, making her a solid chokepoint defender, especially in tighter areas. Making the fences stronger in any way would be a direct buff to her Legends identity.

Second rework idea: We've seen this around on reddit a lot over the years and lots of people have talked about it, make her gen mobile by activating the one on her back which would remove her ability to place gens all together. Effects stay the same, lasts for 45-60s reduced cd. — TSMFTX Albralelie (@TSM_Albralelie) July 14, 2021

Some of the rework ideas shared are clearly more drastic than just slight alterations to her already existing abilities, but they are still fun to ponder.

Soon we will see what Respawn has in store for the changes coming to Wattson, and if any of Albralelie’s ideas made the cut.