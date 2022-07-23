Apex Legends players worried by ‘kidnap’ hacks ruining matches

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Apex Legends players have voiced their concerns about the rise of ‘kidnap’ hacks that are stealing streamers and other fans out of matches and placing them into the Firing Range.

Just like many of its other battle royale rivals, Apex Legends has had its fair share of headaches stemming from cheats and hackers over the last few years.

Respawn Entertainment have attempted to crack down on hackers with constant ban waves – and they’ve also just teased some upgrades for their anti-cheat system – but things have gone above and beyond the typical aimbots and wallhacks recently.

Over the last few days, there has been a rise in hackers being able to take players directly out of their match and place them into the Firing Range all by their lonesome – prompting some fans to label it as the ‘kidnap’ hack. Naturally, some players are concerned by it.

Apex Legends fans concerned about hackers ‘kidnapping’ players

As noted, the kidnap hack is exactly what it sounds like. One minute you’ll be locked in an intense firefight with enemies, and then you’ll be sent to a loading screen before being placed in the Firing Range.

While streamers and high-level players have been the main targets so far, it can happen to anyone, and that’s got fans pretty spooked. “Pretty insane hack. They actually triggered a level load on a remote client. This better be patched asap. What’s next? Malware injection?” asked Redditor mobani.

“I already haven’t been playing Apex because of the bugs, but just the fact that this is even possible has me pulling out permanently,” added another. “Dude, if we see some CoD theater injection sh*t I’m gonna lose my sh*t,” commented another.

Some suggested that the hacks have meant that Respawn has “lost almost all control” of their own game, and the battle royale could go the way of Titanfall 2 – which has been taken by hackers before.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not the devs can get this exploit patched up before it becomes widespread and ruins the experience for everyone, not just a select few unlucky souls.