Apex Legends players want underpowered Lifeline to get new healing passive

An Apex Legends player has suggested a simple Passive buff for Lifeline that would give her extra healing capabilities during heated gunfights.

While there are two characters that fall under the banner of Support in Apex Legends, Lifeline is the only one that fits the traditional role of a healer.

As a result of this, she’s maintained a steady pick rate since the release of the game and is currently sitting as the seventh most popular Legend in Season 12.

Despite this, the removal of her res-shield back in Season 9 was a huge nerf to the Combat Medic’s kit, and a lot of players think the devs went a little too far with the changes.

So, to help her compete in the current meta, an Apex Legends dataminer has suggested a simple buff to her Passive that would increase her healing capabilities, without making her OP.

Lifeline buff allows her to carry more consumables

In the hopes that Lifeline receives some love in an upcoming patch, Apex dataminer KralRindo has suggested a buff to Lifeline’s Passive and it’s incredibly simple.

Unlike a lot of buff concepts, Kral’s idea won’t transform the Combat Medic into an OP pick overnight, but it is a great quality of life change that boosts her healing capabilities.

In essence, Kral’s suggestion revolves around giving Lifeline an extra slot for consumable items, similar to how Fuse’s Grenade Passive works.

This would allow her to carry around more shields and heals for her squad, even allowing her to drop them mid-gunfight for whoever needs them.

it might sound stupid to other people but I don't want fast heal, it's not healthy for the game. I want her to have extra slot for consumable items like old apex seasons (as passive buff) pic.twitter.com/AIkY3hgpCr — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 2, 2022

Kral has tagged Lead Balance Designer John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson but he’s yet to reply, so we’ll have to wait and see if we get a developer’s insight on the idea.

However, as Lifeline doesn’t have a hugely poor pick rate and is the only option for heals, it’s unlikely Respawn will be looking to buff her anytime soon.

Despite this, Kral’s idea is relatively minor and simple compared to a lot of other suggestions that have been put forward for Lifeline, so it’s always an option.