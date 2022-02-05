Apex Legends players want Respawn to copy Rainbow Six feature to fight cheaters

Apex Legends players have called on developers Respawn to emulate a feature from Rainbow Six Siege, designed to make cheating in Ranked Matches as difficult as possible.

Despite the success of Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege, both games experience fairly significant problems with cheaters and hackers, especially at high levels of Ranked play.

The games’ developers, Respawn Entertainment and Ubisoft Montreal respectively, have introduced a host of anti-cheat measures to combat the problems but it is still far too prevalent for their liking.

However, with Apex Legends Season 12 getting underway on February 8, Apex Legends players are calling for Respawn to emulate an anti-cheat feature recently introduced by Ubisoft.

With Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft confirmed that as an extra layer of security in Ranked Play, players will be required to link their phone numbers to their accounts.

The measure is designed to limit players’ ability to start multiple new accounts and continue cheating, with each account subsequently requiring a new phone number.

On February 4, player ‘Sword_Warrior124‘ asked Respawn to implement the same protocol for Apex’s Ranked play, as well as permanent hardware bans.

Their post currently sits at over 1,200 upvotes, suggesting many other players would love to see the addition. Plenty also echoed their desire for such a feature, with one replying: “Add both. Make it as obnoxious as possible to get around being banned.”

Some players responded skeptically, suggesting it is fairly easy to use fake phone numbers, but many replied to say that anything to make cheating more inconvenient and difficult is a worthwhile addition.

One player said: “Sure you can get more phone numbers, but it’s damn inconvenient. More effective than IP or hardware checks.”

Whether it gets implemented or not remains to be seen but, with cheaters still a thorn in the side of many ranked players, anything that makes their plight more difficult is surely worth adding.