Apex Legends players want devs to copy Overwatch 2 for new LTM

Apex Legends players want the Respawn devs to take inspiration from Overwatch 2’s Push mode for a new LTM.

Apex Legends fans have long asked for new Limited Time Modes (LTMs) to be released. In the past, Respawn has used LTMs to test new features before releasing them into the main battle royale mode, and players have pitched numerous ideas to the devs which they think would be great additions to the game.

While Season 16 has brought a rotation of Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run, the community still wants more, with one fan suggesting the devs copy Overwatch 2 for the next LTM.

Apex Legends fan wants devs to copy Overwatch 2 ‘Push’ mode

In a March 17 Reddit thread, Apex fan ‘wing6781’ suggested the devs take a page out of Overwatch’s book and make an LTM similar to the shooter’s “Push” mode.

“How about an LTM similar to Overwatch 2 ‘Push’ mode but with an Apex twist on it. Instead of pushing a robot, we push and protect a ‘Giant Nessie,'” they wrote.

“It would be a Fun and Humorous mode. Maybe Wattson could also have some special lines/interactions with Nessie and her teammates in this mode.”

One user noted how the mode would likely be a “hold W simulator,” but it could be fun if the Respawn devs can find a way around making it not the case. “Push in OW is 80% running back to the payload. It’s literally a ‘hold W’ simulator. If Apex can make that not the case, sure sounds fun.”

“Push is a blast, and I think it would be a great addition to the Apex mixtape,” said another. “But I don’t think it would work very well on existing maps.

“Would love to see what Respawn could cook up for new maps- some of the OG Titanfall map design with the big, titan-size lanes and smaller corridors for infantry felt so good to move through,” they added.

However, others weren’t on board with the idea, with many noting how Push is one of the most hated modes in Overwatch.

With Season 17 expected to launch sometime in early to mid-May, we could see some new LTMs around that time. Although we’ll just have to wait and see.