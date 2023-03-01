Apex Legends players want buffs for “underwhelming” Ash in Season 16

Apex Legends players have called for Ash to receive buffs as they believe she’s “underwhelming” in Season 16.

Arriving all the way back in Season 11, Ash has been a fan-favorite character since her release thanks to her Titanfall 2 roots.

Despite this, she’s never taken over the meta as an extremely popular Legend and has always sat in the middle of the pack in terms of overall pick rate.

The Incisive Instigator has an aggressive kit that revolves around tracking down enemies and using her powerful Ultimate to close the distance on their position.

However, Apex players are convinced that she’s “underwhelming” in Season 16, and needs a buff.

Respawn Entertainment Ash has a 5.1% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 16.

Apex Legends players call for Ash Tactical & Ultimate buff

Apex Legends players on the game's subreddit are calling for Ash to receive buffs in an upcoming patch as they believe she's "underwhelming" in the current meta.

For a lot of Ash players, she’s not incredibly weak but she certainly needs “some love” from the developers. These changes would ideally be small buffs to her Ultimate and Tactical.

“I would like to see them increase her Ult range by maybe 25… also increase the speed of her tactical by 25%, nothing major, but just enough to increase her skills without feeling overpowered”.

It’s clear the community just feels as if Ash is slightly behind the curve in power when compared to Legends like Wraith, Octane, and Pathfinder.

Despite this, the Incisive Instigator’s pick rate has skyrocketed over 60% since the Season 16 update to 5.1% from 2.9%.

This dramatic increase in popularity makes her the seventh most-picked Legend in the Outlands.

These stats may decrease the likelihood of any Ash buffs in the near future, as Respawn usually avoids increasing the power of Legends who are on the rise.