 Apex Legends players urge Respawn to overhaul weapon crafting to shake up loot
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players urge Respawn to overhaul weapon crafting to shake up loot

Published: 29/Mar/2022 13:28

by Connor Bennett
Red Flatline being shot into a puff of smoke in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 12

Apex Legends players want Respawn to put the weapons that are placed inside the Replicators on a regular rotation, just like they do with other bits of floor loot. 

At the start of Apex Legends Season 12, Respawn made some pretty massive changes to their popular battle royale, bringing in Mad Maggie as a new legend, tweaking the maps, and balancing other characters.

On top of that, the devs caught many players off guard when they revealed that weapons – in this case, the Flatline and Longbow – would be removed from floor loot and placed inside of the Replicators.

For many players, it’s not a bad change, seeing as they can easily grab some materials and then craft the gun they want without needing to search all game for it. Though, others would like to see Respawn mix it up a little.

A crafting replicator in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Replicators are used to craft items and now weapons in Apex Legends.

When the developers made the change to put weapons inside the Replicators, they stated that it would be a season-long change – similar to those weapons that go into supply drops.

Well, Redditors like ThatIsGangster, UserNotFound32, and xCeePee would like to see a difference between the two, and have the Replicator choices shaken up every so often.

“They should change up replicator weapons weekly,” the latter said, with ThatIsGangster stating: “No guns should permanently be in crafting.” Others chimed in, urging Respawn to take heed of the advice. “Putting weapons into the replicator was one of the single worst changes in a damn long time,” added another. “I beg them to go back.”

I rarely see the Flatline anymore ever since it went into the Replicator. Should it come out and if so, what should replace it? from apexlegends

The idea quickly spawned spin-offs from other players, with some suggesting replacements for this season – including tossing the Bocek Bow, C.A.R. SMG, and Rampage LMG in there before long.

Others wanted all-out chaos, though, suggesting that Respawn should place one of the R301 and R99 in there, just to see how the meta shifts.

Making the change would bring the craftable weapons in-line with the regular changes to craftable items, but who knows if the developers will consider it.

