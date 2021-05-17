Apex Legends players suggest a genius Call of Duty-style change to weapon sights - Dexerto

The Apex Legends community has suggested Respawn add a simple feature to the game that allows players to customize the color of their reticle, similar to Call of Duty.

Whether it’s crosshairs, reticle color, sensitivity, or graphics, FPS players are extremely particular about their options and setup. This is certainly the case in Apex Legends, where players can spend hours trying to find the perfect settings.

Despite this, Apex is still lacking some of the customizable options that Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty have. One example is reticle color and the community has now called for Respawn to add the feature as soon as possible.

Although it’s only a quality of life change, it’s obvious there’s a lot of demand for it.

Apex Legends players call for custom reticle feature

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit calling for a customizable reticle color feature has garnered nearly 15,000 upvotes at the time of writing. The simple new setting, borrowed from Call of Duty and Siege, would allow players to change the color of their weapon sights on the fly.

This would significantly improve visibility while ADSing for players who do not like the preset red reticle. Currently, players can switch to colorblind mode which will make their reticle yellow. However, there are no other color options besides those two and it’s obvious Apex players want more freedom when it comes to customizing their weapon sights.

Cata_1029 has even created a graphic detailing how the feature could be displayed in the game’s settings.

While a reticle feature borrowed from Siege and Call of Duty certainly wouldn’t be as exciting as a new Legend releasing, it would provide players with a great quality of life change.

Visibility in FPS’s is absolutely essential for players and giving them more choice over their UI and setup is never a bad decision.

Fingers crossed Respawn recognizes this thread and hopefully adds a reticle feature in the near future that gives Apex players a little more freedom when it comes to customization.