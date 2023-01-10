Apex Legends players report major server issues after January 10 update

Apex Legends players are reporting outages and server problems following the game’s January 10 update.

The days of Apex Legends having serious server issues after updates appeared to be long gone after the developers committed to executing clean season launches back in Season 11, but old problems have crept back in after the Spellbound Collection Event update went live.

According to third-party tracking site ApexLegendsStatus, only one region is experiencing serious problems but posts from the game’s subreddit confirm that players across the board are experiencing interruptions and connectivity issues.

The region that’s worst off at the time of writing is Central USA but several other areas have reached been given the “slow” designation at different times.

While some players are complaining about not being able to connect to the servers at all, the primary issue has to deal with returning to the lobby after each game is complete or a Legend’s squad has been wiped.

Multiple people have confirmed that exiting a lobby requires a full closure of the game and “gambling” on being able to reconnect.

One player noted exactly what’s happening on their end: “It says connecting to the servers any time I try to leave (once I die/squad dies) then I have to wait around 20 seconds just to see this.”

Another commenter explained that they were able to load into a game after a 15-minute queue before being disconnected just as the first ring closed and that they experienced some trouble getting back in as well.

Respawn has yet to comment on these problems but we will keep this page updated if/when they confirm that a fix is coming down the pipeline.