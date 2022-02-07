Apex Legends players lost for words after EA posts Mirage ‘booty’ pic

As Apex Legends Season 12 draws ever closer, EA has decided to give players something they didn’t know they needed… a very cheeky picture of Mirage in action.

Many Mirage mains have been up in arms in the run-up to the game’s next major update, after Mad Maggie’s abilities were confirmed. One skill, in particular, has been in the firing line.

It has been feared that Maggie’s passive ability, Warlord’s Ire, will disrupt her counterpart’s expertise in making clones. Some say that Maggie being able to track enemies after they’ve disappeared behind cover is yet another easy counter for the Holographic Trickster.

Advertisement

With Mirage’s effectiveness in question, there’s no doubt that fans of his might have needed a lift before S12.

Well, in the weirdest way possible, they’ve certainly got that…

Apex Legends: EA posts cheeky Mirage pic

As the Apex Legends community was hanging on the edge of its collective seat, waiting for Season 12 patch notes to drop, the fine folk of EA’s Spain team decided to post a picture of Mirage doing a drop of his own.

In what was most definitely the most surprising tweet from EA’s social accounts on February 7, the image showed a close-up of Mirage’s behind.

The message translates to: “Don’t say anything, just retweet…”

Advertisement

The tweet has since been deleted, but this was the image attached:

Twitter reactions: Apex Legends players

As you might expect, a barrage of messages was quickly sent in from fans – with varying opinions on the surprising post.

Dexerto’s own Apex news account, AlphaIntel, said: “EA are you good?”

EA are you good? — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) February 7, 2022

Another said: “Spain EA built different!”

Another user joked: “I can never explain the presence of this picture in my gallery.”

100 Thieves content creator NiceWigg posted: “Oh man someone is waking up not happy about this. Me, on the other hand, am very happy about this.”

Oh man someone is waking up not happy about this Me on the other hand am very happy about this — NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) February 7, 2022

The majority of people in the replies will have woken up expecting to hear more about the Apex Legends Season 12 update, which we already know will include a Crypto buff, Caustic nerf, among other tweaks.

Advertisement

Instead, they were hit with a pleasant surprise from the most unlikely of sources – EA themselves.