Apex Legends players irate over new Legend Spotlight Passes for one big reason

Legend Spotlight Passes have just arrived in Apex Legends though they’ve instantly drawn the ire of the community, with players all but unanimously upset with the pricing model.

Having been around for six years now, the roster of Legends in Apex has expanded quite significantly since launch, now sitting with 26 distinct characters. Naturally, navigating through all of these characters and unlocking them all can be quite the task, especially for newcomers.

Looking to simplify the process somewhat, while also providing high-tier cosmetics in the process, Respawn introduced the Legend Spotlight Pass in the Season 24 update.

While early leaks suggested these might be free, upon release, they’re now confirmed to cost 1,000 Apex Coints. While they provide access to new Legends along with mini-Battle Passes including a Legendary skin, players aren’t thrilled by the price tag and what it means for the Battle Royale as a whole.

Legend Spotlight Passes spark instant backlash

Details were kept close to the chest in the lead-up to Season 24, with official blogs even obfuscating the type of currency needed to purchase the new type of Pass that sits between the Welcome Pass and the seasonal Battle Pass.

By spending 1,000 Apex Coins (roughly the equivalent of $10 USD), you open up a new 20-tier rewards track full of challenges to complete. At the very end is a randomized Legendary skin for your chosen character.

Although this is technically cheaper than outright buying most Legendary skins today, and also unlocks the Legend if you haven’t already acquired them, the community is nonetheless furious with this microtransaction model.

“You literally have to pay just to do challenges? Come on man… This can’t be real?” one player complained on social media. “Progression shouldn’t be locked behind a paywall,” another chimed in on the Legend unlock aspect.

Some labeled it as “insanely greedy,” arguing Respawn will “never learn.” This comes amid a period of struggle for Apex as the player count declines and EA gears up for a full-fledged “Apex 2.0” reboot to reinvigorate the IP.

“This would have been a great time to build up some goodwill,” as one player put it, suggesting these should be purchasable with Legend Tokens instead.

Moreover, newer releases like Marvel Rivals continue to draw players over from other live-service games, especially due to the developer’s communication, changing key decisions on the fly after backlash from players. We’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn follows suit with adjustments to its new Legend Spotlight Passes.