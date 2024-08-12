Apex Legends players “hate” Crypto after big buff in Season 22

Apex Legends players are starting to get annoyed with how Crypto is being played following his massive buff in Season 22, with many of them being baffled by finding enemies in corners.

Over the last few years, Apex Legends players have been calling for an overhaul to Crypto. Despite having potentially one of the most powerful abilities in the battle royale, the drone has left him as a sitting duck.

In Season 22, Respawn has finally heeded those calls. They’ve given Crypto the ‘off the grid’ passive, allowing him to go invisible while using the drone.

That has caused some headaches for the community, with many saying Crypto is already too broken and others being frustrated that new players are ‘ratting’ too much with the cloak.

“As a Crypto main, any buff that encourages more drone usage is counterintuitive to how Crypto should be played. It should never be the most optimal strategy to just sit in drone view and play for placement,” one player said as fans shared videos of their recent interactions with the recon legend.

“Crypto has a lot of offensive potential most people don’t see, which is good because at least I don’t have to fight against him that much, but I hate what is happening now,” another added, pointing out that players are simply hiding in corners with him.

Others are annoyed that he now has more power than someone like Mirage, who has also been waiting for a buff, and has accidentally been nerfed in the new season.

“Why can Crypto go completely invisible but Mirage can’t?” one asked, suggesting there needs to be even more indicators of when Crypto is trying to hide.

Even though Crypto’s pick rate has steadily climbed following the buff, he hasn’t taken over things. If that does happen, then a quick nerf would be more than justified. For now, however, the headaches he creates are going to linger.