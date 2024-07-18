Apex Legends players furious as official account mutes cheater infestation comments

Apex Legends players are up in arms over the official X account purposefully muting a comment, which criticizes the game for not addressing cheating issues.

A July 17 post was flooded with comments bashing the game’s recent battle pass overhaul, the prevalence of cheaters in the game, and other changes made during season 22. Among the chaos, a content creator named Soupy made his stance on the current cheating situation in the game known.

“I need help fighting half a lobby of straight cheaters,” he said in a reply on X.

Article continues after ad

Soupy was not the only one commenting on the number of cheaters being spotted, but the account seemingly singled him out. Another commenter replied to him and pointed out that his comment had been hidden, prompting Soupy to screenshot the thread for evidence.

He then called out Apex Legends in a follow-up post that received over 130,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes. The post and screenshots also made their way around Reddit for an additional 2,000 upvotes.

Article continues after ad

“They are probably tired of hearing about it. Soon, they will play the victim card. It’s not fair to expect them to be qualified to do their jobs efficiently,” said one Redditor.

Article continues after ad

“They’ve always hidden comments like this, nothing new,” stated another.

Soon after going viral for suppressing comments about cheating, the official Apex Legends account unhid Soupy’s post in an attempt to save face, but the community was having none of it.

“Imagine putting as many hours into the game like you do just to be muted by the same game. What is going on man,” said one player in response to Soupy’s muted comment.

Article continues after ad

For now, the comment remains up under the sea of unsatisfied players who wish Apex Legends’ developers would address the cheating issues that have driven players, including streamer HisWattson, from the game.