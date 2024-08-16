Apex Legends players fed up waiting for anti-cheat update as it’s worse than ever

Apex Legends players believe it is “incredibly disappointing” that Respawn has not upgraded the battle royale’s anti-cheat amid a wave of quality-of-life fixes.

Over the past few years, Apex Legends fans have been urging Respawn to forego some game-changing updates and focus on the battle royale’s health. They’ve wanted the servers upgraded, guns to be properly balanced, and overall rethink on things.

Well, Respawn has answered the call on a few of those fronts. Not every new season contains a new legend, gun, or map these days, with a few recent updates focusing on reworking abilities and in-game features.

One thing that, publicly, hasn’t been changed is the anti-cheat. Players are still running into a mass of cheaters on a daily basis, and they’re ‘disappointed’ by that fact as they want it to change.

“It’s become clear that cheating has not gotten any better this season, it’s gotten worse,” one Redditor said.

“It was the biggest issue that had been raised and they did nothing to deter or dissuade cheaters, if anything it feels like they want them around to get more butts in chairs. It’s incredibly disappointing because some of the changes recently have added more life to the game, but I can’t get past this.

Respawn Entertainment The Apex Legends community wants to see Respawn improve the anti-cheat.

Plenty of fans quickly agreed with that sentiment. “It’s already really bad this season and a lot of cheaters aren’t even trying to hide it. They never really needed to hide it in the first place,” said MercilessM3. “Yes, it is very sad. That was my biggest concern. At this point I feel as though they literally do not care,” another agreed.

“Correct, and if you play ranked, you’ll notice that in Diamond, Masters, and Pred, there are mostly cheaters,” another added. “That’s not to say there aren’t legitimately skilled players in those ranks—there are. However, there are a metric f ton of cheaters.”

Others argued that it would be “really hard” to wipe out cheaters completely. “I don’t understand what people want Respawn to do about the cheaters. They exist in every single game and whatever barrier they put up cheaters will just find a new way around it, that’s why they’re cheaters,” one commented.

Respawn has cracked down on cheaters in the past and promised further changes. So, hopefully, they keep to that.