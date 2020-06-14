Apex Legends players expose invisible hiding spot on Kings Canyon

Apex Legends players have uncovered a pretty big bugged spot on Kings Canyon that allows them to sit and hide inside the rock face towards Slum Lakes and shoot while not being able to take damage.

Like any other battle royale, there are plenty of different playstyles within Apex Legends. Some players prefer to go all out and rack up kills right from the drop, while others will use different abilities to hang back and move in with the edge of the safe zone – focusing on winning and high placements, rather than eliminations.

However, a new bugged spot on Kings Canyon is allowing those slow playing squads to take things to a whole new level by hiding inside one of the mountains that sits between Slum Lakes and Destroyed Cascades.

The new location was pointed out by Reddit user itsjustblob, who showcased a video from a recent match of theirs – claiming that an opposing squad were “abusing” the glitched spot in question.

As the video showed, itsjustblob became aware of a squad being close to them, but they were actually unable to see them until they got up close and personal with the mountain. The player attempted to fire through the rock face but their shots were wasted, so instead, they jumped up inside the glitched spot to take the team head-on.

Facing a full squad that were more than happy just to sit there, the Gibraltar user backed away after taking some serious damage before being chased by the opposing team as they came out of their hidey-hole.

Itsjustblob also noted that they’d seen the spot taken up by other players on streams, and that’s why they were aware of the enemies deciding to hide up there.

Obviously, hiding spots aren’t uncommon in Apex, but when they’re something that players can abuse, it becomes something that Respawn will likely investigate.

As of writing, the developers haven’t made a note of it on their Trello board of problems, so it remains to be seen as to whether or not the spot will be patched up anytime soon.