Apex Legends players ecstatic over Season 22’s “uncanny” aim flinch change

Respawn released the early patch notes for Season 22, and players have been drawn to one major change that has them ecstatic to hop back into the game: Aim flinch has been almost entirely removed.

Season 22 will introduce a host of new content and mechanics like akimbo versions of weapons and aim assist changes. However, the update players have honed in on the most is the near-total removal aim flinch.

Before these changes, players hit by opposing fire would have their aim thrown off target. Considering how difficult it is to track players that understand Apex’s complex movement tech, aim flinch only added to the struggle.

As of Season 22, aim flinch will be no more. Players will be able to maintain their aim on an enemy regardless of whether they are receiving opposing fire. Though, it’s worth noting some Legend abilities will still cause flinch.

This change has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the community across social media, with players praising Respawn for the decision.

Respawn Entertainment Aim flinch is a common mechanic in most FPS games.

“That’s huge. Feels uncanny not having flinch after all this time,” one player said on Reddit.

“This is an incredible QOL change,” another said in response to the flinch change.

Mouse and keyboard players were the most excited about the change. Aim flinch was especially prominent for those users, as they weren’t afforded the same level of help from aim assist as those using controllers.

“Aim assist always helped correct the flinch but mnk we were bouncing all over the place,” Apex content creator Noko explained on social media.

Paired with the general aim assist nerfs coming in this Season, the playing field has been leveled. Controller players will have a much harder time tracking the enemy than before.

The Season 22 update, with its aim flinch and aim assist changes, has overshadowed some of Respawn’s missteps with the Apex Legends Battle Pass. Some players have said it might be time to redownload the Battle Royale after uninstalling it in protest.