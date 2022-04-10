Apex Legends players double down on calls for updatable Heirlooms

Apex Legends players have doubled down on their calls for Respawn to make changes to the battle royale’s infamous Heirlooms which would make them even more valuable.

Any Apex Legends fans will be familiar with Heirlooms – the game’s ultra-rare items pertaining to individual legends and their lore.

Currently, there are 13 Heirlooms available in Apex, with each of Wraith, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Octane, Mirage, Caustic, Gibraltar, Bangalore, Revenant, Rampart, Wattson, and Crypto having a set. Respawn are committed to each legend getting an Heirloom set.

However, one feature has long been called for by players to make them even more valuable in-game.

Currently, there are a finite amount of things players can do with Heirlooms in terms of animations and inspections. Fans want updatable Heirlooms, with new animations, inspections, and skins applicable to the ultra-rare cosmetics.

The point was made by Redditor Dry_Atmosphere_9631, who said: “So I think this subject had been talked about… but I need to talk about it, also hopefully someone from the devs can see it… don’t you think we need updates for the old Heirlooms? Like some more inspections or something.”

Respawn have previously indicated they would be open to such changes, with Moy Parra, a Lead Animator at Respawn, stating that such a change would come eventually.

Plenty of other fans echoed the OP’s renewed calls to get them added to Apex. One even suggested each Heirloom gets its own finisher; a unique execution animation relating to the item. It’s worth noting, though, that Respawn have poured cold water on this idea in the past.

It seems unlikely Heirlooms will be upgraded anytime soon but, with them so sought after and Respawn previously admitting they’re open to community ideas, we wouldn’t rule it out just yet.