Apex Legends players discover strange problem with Wraith Demon Whisper skin

A new patch was pushed for Apex Legends on April 11, 2022, but a bug may have snuck along into the new game’s latest update.

Apex Legends received patch 1.94 on April 11, 2022, as Respawn Entertainment looked to address a few issues that were plaguing the community at the time.

These problems consisted of the various next-gen console, Control, and Bangalore Story Event fixes.

But amid the devs’ remedies for their chaotic battle royale, there seemed to be a bug that persisted.

Wraith Demon Whisper skin missing textures

First uploaded to Reddit by Redditor GalaadJoachim, an image was shared to the social media forum with the caption: “How do you rate my new Wraith pose?”

The pose in question saw Wraith at the end of her new banner animation, Void Magic, as she stared into the camera with a determined expression.

Except, after the equipping their Wraith Demon Whisper skin plus their Void Magic animation, the character’s face had appeared as a desolate, textureless polygon – reminiscent of Nintendo N64 graphics.

Other Redditors added their commentary on the strange problem by uploading images and videos of their own.

Reddit user Wardite shared a 15-second video of their Wraith donning the aforementioned skin and playing the Void Magic animation, receiving the same results as GalaadJoachim.

Then, to prove that the issue isn’t the animation itself but more so the animation working in tandem with the Demon Whisper skin, they played the banner pose again using the High Class cosmetic. This time, Wraith’s face was as fans expect it to be at the end of the pose: normal.

The community attempted to brainstorm whether or not patch 1.94 had something to do with this, but the players were ultimately left befuddled at the strange problem.

As Respawn Entertainment sent out a minor update on April 11, 2022, Apex Legends fans are hoping that a similar fix could be done for the Demon Whisper glitch.