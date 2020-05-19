Apex Legends players discover hilarious end to Loba’s Execution

Apex Legends players are finding that Loba’s Executions can lead to their untimely demise in the battle royale – especially if their spatial awareness is a bit lacking.

Taken by ‘Yvkarist’ on Twitter, a player wanted to finesse their opponent with the High Society Thief’s acrobatic finisher. The only problem was that they had barely enough space to stick the landing.

The Crypto on the ground was near the edge of the map’s cliffs, with an instant death fall lying mere feet away from his eventual grave. While the game gave plenty of room to execute and walk away, the animation left the player in an awkward spot.

Advertisement

Moments after, Loba can be seen moving ever so slightly, straight to their elimination and one of the most unfortunate fails to come out of the Season 5 Legend’s gameplay.

“I guess he deleted the game after this…,” Reddit user ‘blitz3nn’ said of the outcome. The play looked near majestic given its setting, but that would soon be the crux of the accidental death.

Advertisement

Just with most other Legend executions, the stylistic movement isn’t just an animation. The character model in the game actually moves, ducks, and even blinks into the interdimensional rift, temporarily affecting the character.

When Loba was done with her victim, the five steps out toward the cliff she took afterward put Yvkarist on the edge. But he didn’t seem to notice before it was too late.

Not long after the kill sequence ended did Loba plummet to her doom, making it a far more memorable finisher that it otherwise would have been.

Advertisement

There’s been instances of executions across titles putting the player in a precarious situation. Modern Warfare had an issue with Ghost’s finisher on Rust at the turn of Season 2.

Sneaking up on an opponent made him pivot toward the back of the opponent, but would result in him falling to his death if it took place near a ledge.

Though Loba’s finisher didn’t cause something quite as heinous as Ghost’s did, Apex Legends players should still pay careful attention to their surroundings if they’re trying to finesse a kill.