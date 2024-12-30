Apex Legends players disappointed by unfulfilled promise in 2024

With just one day left before the new year, Apex Legends players have lost faith in the devs fulfilling a promise made in 2024.

In December, Apex Legends hit its lowest player count since one week after launch. After a drought in content over the holiday window, content creators and pros did their best to diagnose the problem and suggest a path forward.

For example, ImperialHal laid out a three-point plan to make Apex Legends “great again,” including overhauling the ranked system, buffing Horizon, and reverting controller aim assist values.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, HisWattson believes the issues go beyond gameplay changes, and he blames “upper management.” The streamer explained that he spoke to Respawn employees who told him, “All our suggestions fall on deaf ears.”

Part of that “upper management” blame was placed on EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who said on March 7 that Apex Legends would “expand beyond the traditional battle royale universe” in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends player Garret complained, “This never happened,” and frustrated users in the comment section echoed that sentiment.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends fails to expand beyond traditional battle royale

In the complete statement, Wilson said, “The next phase will then be, how do we think about more modalities of play, how do you expand beyond the traditional battle royale universe? And we’ll start to see that in the coming year.”

Some players hoped the 3v3 Arenas game mode would expand the Apex universe beyond the standard battle royale format, but it was permanently removed in February 2023 after it failed to attract a steady enough player base.

Article continues after ad

“Getting rid of Arena was a big letdown for me,” One user argued. “I preferred being able to get on for a couple quick matches and whatnot compared to longer BR games.”

A new team deathmatch playlist called Mixtape replaced Arenas. Yet, as part of the Season 23 update in November, that game mode was also removed. Mixtape was added before Wilson’s quote, meaning there haven’t been any attempts to follow through on that promise since.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Apex is desperate for new content to keep the experience fresh, but players will have to wait until next year to see if any of those promises end up coming true.