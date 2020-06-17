Apex Legends players devise new reward system to prevent toxic teammates

As a team-oriented game, playing Apex Legends as a solo player can at times be a grueling experience, having to put up with squadmates who aren't always all that helpful. But, one player has suggested a rewarding way to tackle toxic teammates.

From instantly leaving if they don't get the Legend they want, to refusing to revive you in a tight spot, random teammates on Apex Legends can be a bit hit or miss.

You might get lucky to get a functioning squad in your trio, but just as often you're bound to end up with players who have no interest beyond themselves and their own performance.

We already tried to help people become better teammates without our guide, but some people just lack the motivation to play as a unit. So, perhaps introducing a reward system for good behavior could be what is needed?

That's the suggestion of Apex player Cazirus, who has designed a mock-up of what such a reward system might look like.

"Your progression increases with each good action, and can be boosted by teammates that thought you were exceptionally nice," the suggestion explains. You could get bonus points if a teammate commended you for how you played.

On the flip side, progress on the reward train would also be reset for negative actions, namely leaving matches prematurely.

The idea was welcomed by other players, and some suggested even a simplified version of this could be a big benefit. A simple commendation feature to thank and increase the reputation of good teammates, for example.

"This is such a great idea you know. I hope something like this gets implemented, especially for solo queuing," one player commented.

Respawn have attempted to clamp down on people leaving matches early, but the punishments are generally limited to ranked play, with regular matches more casual.

But the majority of players spend most of their time in the regular playlist, and often won't have set teammates to play with. A reward system for being a good teammate could instantly resolve some of the inherent problems with randoms.