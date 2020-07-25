Apex Legends players devise genius buff for Crypto

One Apex Legends fan has grown tired of Crypto being too far down the Season 5 pecking order, and has devised a buff for the Surveillance Expert that would better reward players for using him.

Certain characters have dominated pick rates in Apex Legends since the game first launched. Wraith, Lifeline and Pathfinder have remained incredibly popular, despite some dips as the meta shifts.

One legend, however, who has struggled to make a meaningful impact on the game's meta is Crypto. The Season 3 legend had the potential to be a game-changer at first, but has quickly sunk into the background of Apex Legends.

His current abilities are the Surveillance Drone, Neurolink and Drone EMP. On paper, they are pretty powerful tools, but many players have quickly learned counters, or to simply make do without the equipment his EMP blast destroys.

One Redditor - u/Spylt420 - shared an idea, which pitches a unique Crypto buff. It reads: "Completing a finisher on an enemy reveals that enemy's team locations for 5 seconds".

While on paper this might make Crypto overpowered, it's important to remember that completing a finisher is not entirely without risk. If the player gets caught doing a finisher, they will surely die, and miss out on the finisher bonus. It would therefore fall on the player themselves to determine whether it is safe to carry out a finisher animation.

This wasn't the only buff idea though. Another Redditor who liked the idea, u/Clark94vt, suggested that enemies flash up depending on the color of their armor. An enemy who is donning gold armor, for example, would show up gold on the minimap and so on.

Both these suggestions would fit with Crypto's character - a hacker known for acquiring information on his foes. The shield indicator, especially, would inform players about whether they should push enemies or not.

An enemy team with all purple and gold armor should not be pushed, whereas a team donning basic armors would be far more susceptible to an attack after having their location revealed.

Respawn Entertainment have proved in the past they are keen to listen to player feedback when it comes to buffing and reworking legends. Whether they do the same with Crypto remains to be seen, but there are certainly plenty of players who believe the Surveillance Expert is in need of a buff.