Apex Legends players demand fix for “unplayable” servers ahead of Season 10

Apex Legends players have, once again, called on Respawn to fix their servers ahead of Season 10: Emergence, with some claiming that the game is completely “unplayable” in its current state.

With Season 9: Legacy quickly drawing to a close, Apex Legends players are gearing themselves up for Season 10: Emergence, and the arrival of a new character in the form of Seer.

On top of a new character, map changes, weapon shake-ups, and more, Respawn will also implement plenty of bug fixes and quality of life changes to improve the battle royale experience further.

One big addition that players have called for, for some time now, are changes to the servers and just making the game not lag or stutter mid-match.

Advertisement

For some time, players have found themselves frustrated by the game stuttering at a key point in a session, leading them to miss out on a win or loss ranking points.

Respawn have dropped a few changes before to address the stuttering, but it still remains, to the annoyance of many players.

Redditor dypeguy managed to rally some support after saying that Apex is “unplayable” for them right now and showing off the problems they’re dealing with. “Every match I get prediction errors and lag symbols,” they said. They, of course, were not alone in wanting changes after suffering from issues.

Advertisement