Apex Legends players delighted as “blatantly hacking” streamer gets easily outplayed

The Apex Legends community is feeling delighted after a live streamer that was “blatantly hacking” failed tremendously.

As with any other game, Apex Legends has its fair share of problems with cheaters that use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

Whether it be aimbot or wallhacks, it’s never fun going up against someone who has an advantage over you. Thankfully it wasn’t too long ago the Respawn devs revealed that cheating and hacking are at their lowest levels ever.

Nonetheless, the Apex community was left delighted after a recent video showed a “blatantly hacking” streamer fail epically.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends was released back in February 2019 and has quickly become one of the biggest battle royales.

In a Reddit thread on September 3, Apex Legends player derreck_not_eric shared a short clip of a streamer on Facebook Gaming that was “blatantly cheating” in-game.

It’s clear as day that the streamer was using some type of wallhack that allowed them to see their opponent’s exact location. However, despite having the upper hand, the streamer got completely outplayed and knocked down by the enemy.

Once shared with the community, it’s fair to say they were over the moon to see the cheater’s hilarious fail.

“Holy hell thats wild. Imagine cheating and still being awful. What a loser,” one player wrote.

“Dude should probably just quit, even with cheats he’s trash,” another added.

As it turns out, the streamer was actually banned from the game and is now begging on TikTok to be unbanned according to others in the thread. “Went to his TikTok page and the only video he has up is a screen saying he’s banned and him begging and almost crying to be unbanned. What a loser,” a player noted.

This isn’t the first time an Apex Legends cheater has been embarrassed, and it hopefully won’t be the last either. Maybe think again if you plan on broadcasting yourself breaking the rules.