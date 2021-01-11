Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players create super Wraith portal using Trident on Olympus

Published: 11/Jan/2021 17:39

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Ever wondered how far you can travel using Wraith’s Dimensional Rift? Well, a group of Apex Legends players may have created the longest portal at 1300 yards in total.

Wraith has remained one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends since the game’s release back in 2019. Her kit is incredibly fun to use and she’s an extremely powerful Legend in the right player’s hands, so it’s no surprise she’s still a favorite among fans.

Her Ultimate, Dimensional Rift, is one of the most unique abilities in the game. It allows her to create a portal from one location to another and provide a rotation tool for her squad.

Of course, you could use this ability effectively to help yourself win matches, or you could grab some of your friends and attempt to create the longest portal ever made. Luckily for us, Reddit user JTTYUS chose the latter of those options.

Respawn Entertainment
Wraith has one of the highest playrates out of all of the Legends in Apex.

The longest Wraith portal ever created in Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing one of the longest Wraith portals ever created has gone viral. At the time of writing, the post has an unbelievable 19,800 upvotes and over 250 comments.

The incredible video shows a group of players using a Trident vehicle and Revenant’s Ultimate to create a super portal.

For starters, the player picks up Revenant’s Death Totem, and then the whole squad jumps into the Trident. They then utilize the Trident supply bin trick that launches the vehicle through the air and across the map.

Once they’ve landed, the Wraith simply activates her Dimensional Rift just before the Death Totem effect returns her to her previous location. This is what creates the across-map portal that their whole squad can use. Unfortunately, they’re ambushed before they can use the rift properly but nonetheless, it’s an amazing trick.

1300 yards super wraith portal from r/apexlegends

It’s obvious Respawn hasn’t programmed the Ultimate to operate at that long of a distance. You can see this when they enter the super portal and the normal rift animation is bugged.

Either way, their experiment made for an absolutely amazing clip and, as far as we know, stands as the longest Wraith portal to ever be created in-game. If that isn’t an achievement, we don’t know what is.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends concept shows how game-changing Warzone-style Gunsmith could be

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:55

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Warzone

Have you ever wondered what Apex Legends would be like with even deeper weapon customization? Well, an Apex player has developed a video concept that brings a Warzone-like Gunsmith system to the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends are both immensely popular games in the battle royale genre. However, they approach the customization of weapons in completely different ways.

Apex is balanced around players finding loot and steadily building up their weapons as they explore the map. Whereas Warzone, despite centering around loot at the start of a match, encourages players to call in their own customized weapons through loadout drops.

This means there is certainly less freedom for customization in Apex, but it does ensure all players are on a level playing field. Despite this, it does beg the question, how game-changing would class creation be in Apex?

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 was released on November 4, 2020.

Player concept brings Warzone’s Gunsmith to Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has shown exactly how a Gunsmith-style system would look in-game.

The concept video shows the player customizing an Alternator. After entering the Gunsmith tab, the player is allowed to select a range of attachments that would usually be found in loot boxes across a map. Just like Warzone, the customization is split into the Barrel, Muzzle, Underbarrel, Magazine, and Stock.

It’s clear a tremendous amount of effort was put into this concept as the video showcases every attachment on the Alternator. The concept even provides descriptions of the pros and cons of each of the attachments.

[OC] This is how Apex look if it has a gunsmith from r/apexlegends

There is no doubt a Gunsmith-style system in Apex would change the game completely. For one, players would begin creating classes for the most-overpowered weapons in-game and the diversity of guns seen in matches would be reduced. On top of this, Apex’s loot focused gameplay would be made redundant with players looking to get their custom loadout as soon as possible.

Although a create a class system isn’t what the majority of Apex players want, it’s certainly interesting to see a functioning and working concept. You never know, Respawn may even opt to include some form of weapon customization in a future LTM.

Until then, it’s probably best that Apex and Warzone remain different and allow players to choose their preferred system.