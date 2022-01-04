Apex Legends players confused by “broken” audio playing random noises

Apex Legends players have been left confused after hearing random sounds during their matches, including Arc Stars, Wraith Tactical, and melee punches.

Audio is one of the most important aspects of any battle royale, as maintaining an awareness of your surroundings and the potential position of enemies is key if you want to come out on top in a skirmish.

This is especially true in Apex Legends where players can often hear an ability before they see a set of opponents. Depending on what has been used, squads can adapt and attempt to counter a push with a Tactical or Ultimate of their own.

However, if sounds and audio are not working as intended, it can cause a lot of issues and confusion for teams.

Well, that’s exactly what’s been occurring on the Storm Point map, with a lot of players claiming they’re hearing random “ghost” sounds that are triggering out of nowhere.

Apex players claim random noises are occurring on Storm Point

While playing a Duos game with their teammate on Storm Point, Reddit user eeighee experienced a strange audio bug that left them completely confused.

During the match, the pair were rotating to another part of the map when they heard the sound of an Arc Star seemingly out of the blue. Assuming they were being attacked, the squad quickly readied themselves for a skirmish but no one was in sight.

It didn’t take them long to realize that it was a bug as there was no explosion, only the sound of another player throwing an Arc Star. After posting the clip to Reddit, the thread was quickly filled with players claiming they’d heard similar sounds.

“Are we all randomly hearing sounds? I hear the sound of punches sometimes… It didn’t really bother me just confused me so I didn’t bother looking further, but this is super weird.”

It’s hard to know whether these sounds are triggering out of nowhere or being transmitted from somewhere else on the map due to a bug.

This isn’t the first time players have complained about the strange noises on Storm Point, with some claiming at the start of Season 11 that the Lightning Rod POI is too loud.

Either way, these “ghost” sounds are definitely something the devs need to look into as they have players questioning themselves and their surroundings mid-game.