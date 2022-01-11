Apex Legends players concerned Heirloom releases influence buffs & nerfs

Apex Legends players have noticed a recent trend that characters only seem to receive major changes alongside an Heirloom release.

With a new Legend being added to the Apex roster every single season, the game’s meta is constantly evolving and that means Respawn has to be on the ball with buffs & nerfs.

Over the past year, a lot of the community has been critical of how long it takes the devs to make changes to Legends with an incredibly low pick rate, with Wattson and Crypto being prime examples.

While a lot of players have put this down to the devs being cautious about the overall balance of the game, others are speculating that it is done deliberately for monetary gain.

Noticing a pattern between Heirloom releases and major changes to Legends, some players are convinced Respawn pairs the two releases together on purpose.

Players notice trend between Heirlooms & Legend changes

As noted by dataminer and Apex Legends YouTuber garret in his latest video, the last set of Collection Events have all arrived with major changes to the Legend receiving an Heirloom.

This was the case for Rampart in Evolution, Wattson in Raiders, and now assuming the leaks are correct, Crypto will likely be the next Legend to receive a buff and an Heirloom.

While it makes sense from a monetary point of view, it has led players to question whether Respawn has deliberately not buffed Crypto just to wait for his Heirloom to be completed.

Although this is purely speculation from the community, it has raised a few eyebrows about the balancing in Apex as a whole.

When it comes to making major changes to a Legend, it makes sense to pair it up with an Heirloom so it can be presented as an entire event.

However, the concern comes from how long these underused Legends remain untouched, with Crypto sitting as one of the least popular Legends since his release.

Either way, we’ll just have to see what Respawn has in store for players in Season 12 and whether the trend continues.