Apex Legends players claim gifting system is “broken” & “stealing money”

Apex Legends players are claiming the gifting system is “broken” and refusing to send items, but it’s still “stealing” the coins for the transaction.

Season 15 of Apex Legends added a huge amount of new content to the Outlands with the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and an array of fresh cosmetics.

Despite this, one of the most appreciated features was the gifting system that finally allowed players to buy their friends skins and collectibles.

Initially, there was nothing but positive feedback from the community but recently, a lot of players have been having issues with gifting.

Some claim the system is “broken” and despite paying coins to send an item, the recipient never received the gift.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends’ gifting system arrived in Season 15.

Apex Legends players slam “broken” gifting system

In late December and early January, a lot of Apex players have been complaining that the gifting system is “bugged” and not sending items to the intended recipient after they’ve paid.

This is leading them to waste their Apex coins and as Respawn hasn’t commented on the issue yet, it’s causing a huge amount of frustration.

While the majority of complaints have been voiced over the last week, some players have said that gifts they sent over “a month ago” still haven’t arrived.

Claiming Respawn and the gifting feature are “stealing money”, it’s clear the community is desperate for the devs to address the problem.

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber Thordan Smash has gone as far to demand the removal of the gifting system until this bug is resolved.

According to him, it’s unfair to keep gifting running as “unaware” players run the risk of “losing their money” for no reason.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether Respawn decides to disable gifting temporarily, or keep it running while a solution is discovered.

Either way, it’s obvious players are growing impatient with the lack of communication and are cautious to use gifting just in case something goes wrong.