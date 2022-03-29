Apex Legends players can’t believe next-gen update doesn’t include 120 FPS boost

Apex Legends players are furious after the long-awaited next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles neglected to bring 120 FPS gameplay on arrival.

Apex players have waited well over a year now for the next-gen update to arrive in Respawn Entertainment’s hit battle royale title, bringing the game forward with the new consoles.

It was widely anticipated that the next-gen update would bring huge change to the game and, most importantly to many Apex players, the introduction of 120hz gameplay, moving up to 120 FPS rather than the 60 FPS limit on previous-gen consoles.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and players are airing their grievances far and wide online.

Apex Legends Next-Gen update is today! But, it does not include 120Hz for PS5 + Xbox Series X/S yet – this is coming in a future update. Support for adaptive triggers and haptics is also coming for PS5 players in the future. pic.twitter.com/kwghMfwEao — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) March 29, 2022

While the update did bring a number of improvements to the game, including 4K output, HDR, and greater LOD distances, there were some highly-anticipated features that aren’t available from day one.

In future updates, PS5/Xbox Series consoles will get both audio and visual improvements, as well as 120hz gameplay — but that’s not soon enough for many players who have grown impatient.

“We waited months for a next-gen version that apparently isn’t even going to have graphical improvements according to the patch notes, no 120hz gameplay, or any of the cool stuff associated with PS5?” said one dejected player.” Why did we have to wait so long then?”

So arguably nothing changes? We waited months for a next gen version that apparently isn’t even going to have graphically improvements according to the patch notes, no 120hz gameplay, or any of the cool stuff associated with ps5?Why did we have to wait so long then?4k isnt enough — F0x (@F0x_01825) March 29, 2022

Another player questioned Respawn’s decision to “prioritize 4K over 120 FPS,” using the Will Smith/Chris Rock meme to display their frustration.

Prioritising 4k over 120hz in a FPS?! pic.twitter.com/l6k92dsEox — Renegade (@T_Uncensor) March 29, 2022

It’s not clear how long it will take for 120 FPS to arrive on the latest-gen consoles in Apex Legends, with no date given yet at the time of writing, but it’s something both Respawn and the playerbase would like to see sooner rather than later.