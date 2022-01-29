Apex Legends players call on Respawn to add more support legends after Maggie reveal

Apex Legends players are calling on Respawn to further diversify the game’s character pool by adding more “support” legends, after the confirmation of Maggie for Season 12 revealed another assault character.

As is the case with the release of any new season in Apex Legends, considerable excitement has surrounded Season 12. Fans have expected Maggie – the friend of Fuse who was initially introduced in Season 8 – to be the game’s newest legend, a fact which was confirmed with the Defiance reveal on January 26.

While there have been some complaints about the size of her arms, players are generally very excited to drop into Storm Point as Maggie and see what she can do.

However, some player frustrations surfaced following Season 12’s reveal, with players pointing out that Maggie will be another ‘assault legend’.

Redditor toasterlunch called out Respawn to this effect, commenting: “As hyped as I am for Season 12, I’m really disappointed that Maggie is just another assault legend with a damage dealing Tactical. Especially since we only have 2 supports and in Season 13 Loba will [have been] out for 2 years.”

Attached to their comments was a graphic showing Loba and Lifeline as the game’s only support legends, compared to nine different legends they classed as assault.

Maggie’s Tactical looks to be some sort of flame-throwing projectile launcher, as opposed to a gadget designed to support other legends (like Lifeline’s DOC).

Plenty of other players on the game’s subreddit agreed, with the post sitting at upwards of 5,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Some argued that defence legends (those not included in the graphic) may as well be support legends, but others pointed out that legends strictly designed to aid their teammates do number very few.

Respawn are well known for taking community feedback into account, but changing the abilities of future legends may mess up their plans for the battle royale.

Only time will tell what abilities future characters bring to the party.