Apex Legends players call for “drastic” Ranked Arenas rework due to low player count

Apex Legends players are calling for a rework to Ranked Arenas after seeing that 61% of players haven’t played or completed their placement matches.

Introduced all the way back in Season 9, Arenas was designed to give the Apex community a new round-based gameplay experience that’s faster-paced than traditional BR matches.

While Respawn definitely succeeded in creating a fun and engaging secondary mode, a lot of players aren’t satisfied with the Ranked side of Arenas.

After complaints from the community about unbalanced matchmaking and a lack of rewards, a stat from Apex Legends Status has revealed that Ranked Arenas has a shockingly low population.

This has led players to call for a “drastic” overhaul to the mode in hopes that it would revive its popularity.

Apex Legends players want an overhaul to Ranked Arenas

Since releasing the 3v3 mode, Respawn has added countless new maps including Overflow, Encore, and of course, Habitat. Despite all of this new content for Arenas, players continue to complain about balancing and matchmaking.

Now, a new stat from Apex Legends Staus has sparked a discussion on the game’s subreddit and it involves the popularity of Ranked Arenas. According to the stat tracking site, over 61% of players haven’t played any Ranked Arenas or didn’t complete their placement matches.

After seeing this stat, a lot of the community is calling on Respawn to conduct a “drastic” overhaul to the mode before it’s too late.

The majority of players are putting the mode’s low population down to the “utterly broken” matchmaking that pits low-ranked players against top-tier opponents, so it’s obvious players love the mode but hate the Ranked system.

With the brand new 9v9 Control LTM being introduced in Season 12, it’s unlikely Respawn is focused on fixing or addressing the problems Ranked Arenas is facing.

In its current state, it’s obvious a lot of Apex players use it as a casual mode and aren’t interested in the Ranked queue.

However, it’s always possible that the devs decide to dedicated a big update to the secondary mode, as they have been continuously adding new maps and features to Arenas since its arrival in Season 9.

For now, it’s just a case of waiting for future updates and seeing if Respawn takes the time to address the system behind Ranked Arenas.