Apex Legends players call for better way to inspect weapon skins

Ryan Lemay . 8 hours ago

There have been a number of exploits in Apex recently, especially with weapons.

Apex Legends fans want a better weapon inspection system after a lack of innovations since the start of the game.

Inspecting weapons is a great way for players to view new skins and is a popular feature for FPS games. Sadly, Apex Legends is one of the few games in the genre not to have this feature.

Weapon inspections are huge in CS:GO as some weapon skins go for upwards of $1.5 million dollars. In addition to CS:GO, both Warzone and Valorant introduced weapon inspections back in 2020.

Apex skins don’t hold the same market value as CS:GO and Valorant, but fans want a better way to show off their unique weapon skins.

Apex players demand improvements to the weapon menu

Respawn Entertainment The Awakening Collection event kicked off on June 21.

Apex Legends has a feature that allows players to view all of the skins they unlocked in the main menu. Unfortunately, players are not able to fully rotate weapons in the menu while inspecting skins.

Reddit user Yes-terday made a thread and said, “why is the rotation limit still there? Been like that since Season 1, and it is still annoying.”

One user claimed, “I remember reading somewhere in the patch notes that somehow people were using the full rotation to cheat in-game so that’s why they got rid of it so quick.”

Another user added, “It’s because there are a couple of skins that aren’t complete on the other side, so they just hide the right half of the gun so nobody notices.”

Whatever the reason may be, it looks like Apex Legends fans may be without a better weapon inspection system for the foreseeable future.

