Apex Legends players call for akimbo Mozambique nerf as ‘unfair’ guns dominate ALGS

The dual-wield Mozambique shotguns have started dominating in ALGS and Apex Legends players have had enough. Some even want Respawn to nerf them already.

For the longest time, Apex Legends players looked at the Mozambique with pure disdain. The small shotgun wouldn’t even be picked up by some fans, even if they had no other options.

Respawn has played into this at times, creating an April Fool’s mode around the Mozam being all-powerful. However, they took things up a few levels in Season 22. Now, the shotgun is able to be dual-wielded, allowing players to get off rapid-fire shots at close range.

Naturally, many players have gravitated towards the brand-new feature, especially in competitive games. With ALGS Year 4 Split 2 getting underway, the Akimbo shotguns have started dominating, and players aren’t happy.

The stats from day one of competitive play showed that the dual-wield Mozambique registered over 95,000 in damage. That is more than 14,000 more damage than the second-place Hemlok AR.

“Get the mozams nerfed please,” one fan said. “No skill expression, just hold down the mouse or trigger and profit. At least take away the automatic and hammers.”

Some players harped on the fact that you can use Hammerpoint rounds with the Akimbo mod too, calling it “not fair” right now.

“Akimbo is fine, hammerpoint on top of Akimbo isn’t. You gotta choose one or the other,” one said. “I feel bad for the pros. They have to use it because it’s so much more powerful than anything. Respawn should be embarrassed,” commented another.

“I do not understand the thought process of Akimbo, it’s a nice idea but they’ve implemented it in the worst way possible,” another weighed in.

With the Akimbo weapons only being added at the start of the new season, it’ll be a while before any serious changes are made. Yet, players are clearly annoyed.