Apex Legends players baffled by teleporting melee glitch

Whether it’s Pathfinder going invisible or Octane players getting stuck in a constant state of double-jumping, there have been some seriously strange occurrences in the game recently. There’s another one to add to the list though with the arrival of a new Apex Legends melee glitch.

It’s no secret that the Apex Legends’ melees are a bit wonky. When you attempt to hit a player with your fists, the lunge distance carries you an almost unbelievable range. Of course, it’s hard to know if you’ll actually hit the player, as there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of consistency in the game’s targeting system.

This part of the game has been the biggest subject of criticism over its lifespan and things only seem to be getting worse.

In this clip posted on the Apex Legends subreddit, Redditor eClics is chased through a building and ultimately meleed to death by a Loba who seems to teleport through a closing door to hit them.

Insane Apex Legends melee glitch

This is only one clip of many that have gained traction online in recent months and fans are starting to get frustrated.

One commenter said “doors do a better job at knocking my lifeline drone around than block[ing] bullets” and that definitely looks true in this case.

There is an answer to how these things happen, but it’s not one that’s likely to please the player base. In a statement on Respawn’s website, they describe this problem as a result of lag compensation that is intentionally built into the game.

“It’s probably due to unavoidable variation in latency between players and the way our system distributes it,” the statement says. “Still, we’re committed to reducing this at every opportunity we get. Not only do we want everyone to have a fair experience, we also want you all to have a fun one.”

It’s unclear how much Respawn will be able to reduce these kinds of bizarre incidents in the long run, especially if problems like the server outages after Patch 10.1 continue to persist.